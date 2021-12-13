NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NKE stock opened at $169.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

