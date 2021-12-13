NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.04

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

