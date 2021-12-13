Noble Financial Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR)

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

