Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

NMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 857,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

