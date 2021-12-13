North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,425. The company has a market capitalization of $415.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

