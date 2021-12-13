Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.06

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.06 and last traded at C$37.14, with a volume of 223932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.31.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

