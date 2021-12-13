Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

