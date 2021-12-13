Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.