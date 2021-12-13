Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $111,948. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

