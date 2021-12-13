Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NAC opened at $15.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

