Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

