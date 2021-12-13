Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.