Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

