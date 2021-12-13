Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.