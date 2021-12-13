Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $14.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.69.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
