Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

