Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $26.40.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
