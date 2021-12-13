Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.
NAD opened at $15.84 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
