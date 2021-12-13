Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

NAD opened at $15.84 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

