Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BXMX opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

