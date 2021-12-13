Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:SPXX opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $19.34.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
