Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $19.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

