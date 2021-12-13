Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$114.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price objective on the stock.

NVEI stock opened at C$75.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.75. Nuvei has a 12-month low of C$54.47 and a 12-month high of C$180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

