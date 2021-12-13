NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NXPI opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

