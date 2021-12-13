Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

OCSL stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

