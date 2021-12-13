Oikos Price Down 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $769,775.62 and $6,923.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.81 or 0.08100872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00077758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,784.07 or 1.00028897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

