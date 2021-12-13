OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.