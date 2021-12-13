OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.70 and a 1 year high of $98.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

