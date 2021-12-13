OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

