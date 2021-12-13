OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

COUP stock opened at $155.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.22 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

