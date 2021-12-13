OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,992 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.