OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 58 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $232.01 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

