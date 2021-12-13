OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,749 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.61 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

