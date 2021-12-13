Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,885 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Zedge comprises approximately 1.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zedge were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZDGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 132.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

ZDGE stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. Zedge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

