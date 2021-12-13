Old West Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Old West Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,071 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for about 6.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of NexGen Energy worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NXE opened at $4.33 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

