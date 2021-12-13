OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 25579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Specifically, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,028 shares of company stock valued at $29,004,970 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

