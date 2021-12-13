OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $938.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

