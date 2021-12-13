Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $100.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.40.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,379. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

