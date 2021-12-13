Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post sales of $43.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Open Lending posted sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $206.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $231.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

