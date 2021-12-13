Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

OPNT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 99,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,791. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

