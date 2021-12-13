Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $120.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

