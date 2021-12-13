Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 245 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.15 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.