Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 4,376 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fluor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

