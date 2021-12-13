Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $465,000 Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $506,580. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

