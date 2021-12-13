Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $565,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

