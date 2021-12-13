Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 31,966 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

