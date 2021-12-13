Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 776 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.