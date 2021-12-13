ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.26. 2,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The firm has a market cap of $508.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

