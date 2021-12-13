Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.71.

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

