Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 5,750 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Primis Financial worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

