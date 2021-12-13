Oxygen Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.48 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $87.48 million and approximately $662,822.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,274,294 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

