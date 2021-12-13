Palladium Partners LLC Buys 854 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.