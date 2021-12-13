Palladium Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

