Palladium Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.