Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 560,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 102,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 773,350 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JVAL opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.